A Few Tips on How to Understand Latin American Coups

About the Author

Greg Grandin teaches history at New York University. His newest book, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America , will be published in March. He is the author of, among other books, Fordlandia, shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, The Empire of Necessity, which won the Bancroft and Beveridge prizes in American history, Kissinger’s Shadow , and Empire's Workshop .