Ireland’s Fight for Choice

Every year on the days surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish political establishment engage in a self-congratulatory global publicity tour, essentially designed to promote Ireland as a scenic tax-haven. Ireland, the official narrative goes, is a business-friendly, low-tax, low wage, modern nation state that is now led by a young, energetic, openly gay and neoliberal Prime Minister. In this context, Ireland’s constitutional ban on abortion, and the highly visible tragedies that it has produced, seems out of step. While the government has committed to holding a referendum to liberalize Ireland’s abortion laws in early summer, the issue remains fraught even for a country that, in the wake of 2015 Marriage Equality Referendum victory, has begun to see itself as progressive. So why has abortion remained such an intransigent political issue in Ireland and now, after decades of campaigning, is change finally in our grasp? Ireland’s abortion rate is comparable to that of most other European countries; the only difference is that most Irish abortions don’t happen on the island of Ireland. Abortion has been illegal in Ireland, in almost all circumstances, for more than 150 years. It is illegal even in cases of rape or incest; in cases of fatal fetal anomaly; and where a woman’s health is at risk. Despite this legal fact, hundreds of thousands of women living in Ireland, North and South, have had abortions. Every single day, at least 9 women decide to leave Ireland and travel to Britain. For those unable to travel at least 2 women every day will take the abortion pill. Women who take the abortion pill do so under the shadow of criminal law and can face up to 14 years in prison if prosecuted. But for many women who cannot afford to travel, or who do not have the necessary travel papers, this is a risk they must take. In order to understand how Ireland came to have such tightly regulated abortion laws, it is necessary to look at how the regulation and control of sexuality became so deeply woven into the structures of the Irish state. The Irish Free State emerged from the detritus of a War of Independence with Britain, and a short but vicious civil war. Almost immediately the newly partitioned State, created in 1922, adopted Catholicism as one of its principle regulating ideologies. The Catholic Church conferred on the new State the legitimacy it sought as a new post-colonial state, and secured for it delivery of already established but ideologically driven education and health care systems. For a newly formed state, born out of counter-revolutionary struggle, the regulation and control of sexual behavior created a sense of social stability for a society in flux. This regulatory ideal of sexuality also became a way of extending the hegemony of the newly empowered Catholic middle classes who emerged as the bearers of stability and morality. It also allowed the State, in a post-colonial context, where there was an overwhelming push to define Ireland as ‘not-England’ to reproduce a coherent national identity that defined “Irishness” as Catholic and white. Women’s dedication to reproducing the next generation of Irish people became “elevated to a symbol of Ireland’s moral and cultural distinctiveness over Britain. The alliance between Church and State culminated with the 1937 Irish Constitution, a deeply conservative document, produced through an intimate collaboration between the Catholic Church and the political establishment, authored by Ireland’s founding patriarchs Eamon de Valera and Archbishop John Charles McQuaid. In the Constitution, marriage and family, based exclusively on heterosexual relationships, enjoy a privileged position. The family imagined in these articles is highly gendered with the “special” role of women within the private home also elevated as an ideal: “[t]he State recognizes that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.” In reality, this vision of the stable traditional family so cherished by Catholic Ireland rested upon on a particularly brutal system of containment where women and their children were considered “little more than a commodity for trade amongst religious orders” with the knowledge and complicity of the State.

Constitutional Prohibition While most European countries liberalized their abortion laws in the 1970s and 1980s as a result of the struggles of the women’s movements, Ireland became on outlier, holding a referendum to introduce a constitutional ban on abortion in September 1983. The referendum involved asking the electorate to insert a so-called “pro-life” article into the Constitution – known as the eighth amendment – to copper-fastening the prohibition on abortion by equating, in legal terms at least, the life of a pregnant woman with that of a fetus. It reads: ‘The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right’. These 43 words clearly subordinates the life of a pregnant woman to that of the fetus, and renders abortion illegal in Ireland in all circumstances, except where abortion is deemed medically necessary in order to save the life (as distinct from the health) of the pregnant woman. In practice these 43 words mean that legally a fetus is an independent entity whose rights must be protected regardless of the risk to the life, health and well-being of the pregnant woman. These words have meant that young girls, who were raped and became suicidal as a result of their pregnancies where denied medical care and instead forced to endure a combative legal system where doctors, psychiatrists, barristers and judges debated there entitlements to excise control over their own bodies and decide what happened to them. The campaign to have this so called “pro-life” amendment inserted into the Constitution, was until 2015’s campaign for Marriage Equality, the most successful single-issue movement in the history of the Irish State. The campaign emerged in the late 1970s and 1980s when a number of very small conservative Catholic groups, fearing that the growing support for more liberalization in Irish society could lead to abortion becoming legal in Ireland at some point in the future. They sought to enshrine Catholic teaching on abortion in the Constitution and thereby ensure a “backlash” against what they viewed as the increasing advance of a liberal social agenda. Following the introduction of equal pay legislation in Ireland, Irish conservatives began to argue that the EEC (now the European Union), was attempting to force a liberal social regime onto the country and that it would soon force Ireland to adopt an ‘abortion on demand’ regime. The decision by the US Supreme Court in Roe v Wade (1973), an extension of a 1965 US privacy ruling on the right to contraception, had a profound effect on conservative forces in Ireland. They began to fear that at some point a similar case would arise and that the Irish Supreme Court would decide that the right to privacy in marital affairs not only included a right to contraception (as the Irish Supreme Court ruled in the 1978 McGee case) but a right abortion as well. As far as the conservative elements of Ireland were concerned, what was needed was a provision in the constitution that was designed to ban abortion outright, and not leave it open to the Supreme Court to interpret a right to abortion. It was this fear that drove them to begin an intensified campaign to change the law that would have ramifications for thousands of women in Ireland. The first call for a constitutional amendment appeared in a leaflet produced by a fundamentalist Catholic lay-group the Irish Family League, headed up by John O’Reilly, which specifically targeted the McGee ruling and saying that the matter of contraception was far too important to be left to the Supreme Court. O’Reilly went on to establish the Pro-Life Amendment Campaign (PLAC) campaign in January 1981. While the focus of PLAC was to ban abortion, as journalist Fintan O’Toole argued ‘for all of these groups, abortion was just one front in a wider religious war’: the real agenda was to roll back the tide of progressive social change. From the outset the ideology behind the campaign was much broader than just contraception and abortion. One of the first fronts the campaign organised on was opposition to the formation of a multi-denominational primary school in Dublin, arguing that it was fundamental challenge to the country’s Catholic-dominated education system. They also began campaigns against ‘immoral’ TV shows, family planning clinics and were vociferously opposed to the establishment of first Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. However, it quickly became clear that abortion was the most likely issue to maximize support for traditional values. After two and half years of fierce campaigning the eighth amendment was accepted in a national referendum by a majority of two to one. Emboldened by their victory, anti-abortion campaigners intensified their efforts and canvassed for prosecutions against organisations providing abortion advice or information such as Students Unions and the Well Woman clinics. Two years later they would once again successfully mobilize against attempts to introduce divorce into Ireland.