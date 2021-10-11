The US Is Reneging on Climate Change Commitments

Last week, in his speech at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), President Joe Biden reiterated that the United States intends to quadruple its climate-related financial commitments to developing countries by 2024. Biden first made this announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

As Biden noted in his Glasgow speech, “We want to do more to help countries around the world, especially developing countries, accelerate their clean-energy transition, address pollution, and ensure the world we all must share a cleaner, safer, healthiest planet. And we have an obligation to help.”

But pre-conference discussions that were far less public suggest much of those new financial commitments could come with major strings attached.

In October, at a meeting of the UN’s climate change finance committee, the United States opposed a recommendation to define the term “climate finance.” By doing so, the United States is allowing the continuation of a troubling practice of masking restrictive loans as financial support in the name of climate action.

“The major opposition to defining climate finance came from the U.S.,” said Meena Raman, a Malaysia-based legal advisor and head of programs at the Third World Network, a nonprofit international research and advocacy organization focusing on Global North-South affairs. The United States’ position is part of a larger trend, added Raman: “Developed countries as a block have always opposed [progressive] recommendations on climate finance.”

According to Diego Pacheco, head of the Bolivian delegation to the UNFCCC and spokesperson for a coalition of nations known as the Like Minded Group of Developing Countries, such a position is par for the course. “Developed countries never want to discuss the definition of climate finance because they want to dilute their responsibilities,” said Pacheco.

Climate finance is the use of funding to help developing nations adopt low-carbon practices and technologies and adapt to the changing climate. It is widely considered the best tool to enable developing countries around the world to both adapt to a quickly warming world and help mitigate climate change via emission reduction technologies like renewable energy. At COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, developed countries committed to a goal of jointly mobilizing $100 billion per year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. But the Copenhagen Accord allowed flexibility in terms of what qualifies as climate finance.

But because the term wasn’t clearly defined, climate finance essentially refers to all methods of financing, from grants to loans to guarantees, and those funds can come from all kinds of sources, including bilateral and multilateral funding and private capital. The 2015 Paris Agreement, the successor to the Copenhagen Accord, also adopted this nebulous definition by vaguely referring to a need for “mobilizing climate finance.”

Developed countries have exploited such loosely defined terms to classify loans as climate finance. According to a 2020 report by Oxfam, loans, including those given on non-concessional terms, comprise 71 percent of public climate finance. That is a problem, because loans entail interest and repayment liabilities. Such loans have even caused debt traps for countries in the Global South.

Oxfam called the overreliance on loans to fulfill climate finance obligations an “an overlooked scandal.”

Mohamed Nasr, a lead COP26 negotiator on topics related to climate finance for Egypt, told the Daily Poster that defining climate finance is “a crucial element… to avoid double-counting and greenwashing.”

Zaheer Fakir, one of the lead coordinators for the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN), agreed. As he put it, “How can we talk of transparency and credibility in the process when we cannot have a common understanding and accounting modality for climate finance?”

The United States, meanwhile, is currently the biggest laggard when it comes to paying its fair share of climate finance.