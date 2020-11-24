A Trump Appointee Is Trying to Force New Bank Investments in Fossil Fuel Extraction

As climate change intensifies, Wall Street firms are under pressure to stop investing in projects that make the crisis worse. But after Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation complained that banks were pulling back from Arctic oil and gas development, a Trump-appointed financial regulator just announced a new rule designed to force banks to continue financing fossil fuel projects.

The rule follows a separate move by the Trump Labor Department to try to block investors from pulling their money out of oil and gas companies.

The latest rule from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) requires large banks with more than $100 million in assets to adhere to a “nondiscrimination” policy that bars them from attempting to disadvantage clients in specific industries.

In justifying the rule, Acting Comptroller Brian Brooks cited “family planning organizations,” “privately owned correctional facilities,” and “makers of shotguns and hunting rifles” as examples of organizations that would be protected under the new rule. However, the rule appears to be designed to put pressure on five major banks who stopped lending to Arctic energy projects.

In June, Senator Dan Sullivan, Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Representative Don Young wrote to Brooks complaining that those banks had decided not to lend to projects in the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The 1002 Area is the site of renewed controversy as the Trump administration last week moved to auction off land to oil companies looking to drill in the Arctic. The auction is scheduled to take place in January, before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In July, Brooks wrote back to the Alaskan congressional delegation, expressing skepticism “of claims that the sector poses a ‘reputational risk’ to the banks that serve it” and promising to look into the matter. Brooks’s OCC then contacted several banks in order to “better understand their decision making.” According to the OCC, the responses indicated that several banks had stopped providing services to parts of the energy industry.

Senate Democrats previously criticized the OCC for taking the fossil fuel industry’s side, warning Brooks and other Trump administration officials to “stop pressuring banks to fund new Arctic drilling projects.”

Nevertheless, Brooks forged ahead and ultimately introduced the new proposed OCC rule. The public comment period for the rule ends in January, giving the OCC a small window of time to potentially implement the rule before Biden’s inauguration.